Fun(ston) Times

Third graders from Iola Elementary School got a lesson on local history Friday morning. Students spent classroom time this week learning about Iola history. They looked at historic photos that showed what the downtown Iola square and its buildings looked like at various points in history and watched a colorized video of life in Iola in 1940. On Friday morning, they walked around the square to compare the modern version and note the differences between the video and photos. They visited the old Allen County Jail, now a museum, the historical society’s museum and the boyhood home of “Fighting” Frederick Funston, a general in the United States Army, best known for his roles in the Spanish–American War and the Philippine–American War.