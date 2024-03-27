Garnett road work next week

Take a book. Or a nap. There’s no way to escape travel delays heading north next week.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) expects to start resurfacing projects on U.S. 59 and U.S. 169 business route at Garnett beginning April 1.

The 2.5-mile U.S. 59 mill and overlay begins south of the roundabout at U.S. 59/169 and continues north to 4th Street, and then continues north from Redbud Avenue to the city limits.

The U.S. 169 business route mill and overlay begins at the U.S. 59/169B intersection in Garnett and continues east for 1.4 miles to the U.S. 169/169B junction.