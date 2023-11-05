Girlfriend’s age gap strains friendships

Dear Carolyn: A good friend I have known since college, 20 years ago, recently started dating a woman who is about 15 years younger than he is. While that age difference is relatively significant, the gap with her emotional and social maturity is even starker. She basically moved directly from her parents’ home in another part of the country into his apartment and has no social life outside of him. Since she is very quiet, every interaction with her is totally one-sided and extremely awkward.

All our shared friends — dozens of people — are perplexed by their relationship and don’t know how to ask him about it. He is a fun, good-looking guy and always has had an active romantic life, so it’s not like he’s been desperate for a partner. Since his girlfriend is so incredibly awkward, some have stopped inviting him to social events because they don’t want to have to deal with her being there.

We don’t want to lose our friend, but also don’t know how to ask him about his girlfriend, since she’s already living with him and it would probably be embarrassing for him to hear how awkward it is to be around her. Any ideas?