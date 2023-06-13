 | Tue, Jun 13, 2023
Go nuts when you want a snack

By

Community

June 13, 2023

Dear Dr. Roach: As a snack before dinner, which is better: nuts from a can or from a plastic bag?  Or should only veggies be a snack with, say, hummus?

We are now retired and trying to eat healthier, and know that chips and French onion dip shouldn’t be a daily snack. Should crackers and cheese be a snack? — J.R.

Answer: Nuts contain healthy fat and protein, tend to reduce appetite and have been shown to help prevent heart disease in combination with a Mediterranean-style diet. Whether they come from a can or a plastic bag doesn’t make a difference. 

