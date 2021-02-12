Grandchild is an absolute terror

Hello, Carolyn: My husband and I really cannot stand our grandchild. The child is loud, intrusive, screams, runs, climbs on the furniture, demands attention, interrupts, cannot sit still . . . and she’s A GIRL!!!! Usually this behavior is associated with ADHD boys. We find even 20-minute video chats exhausting. All we want are two-minute videos and still photos, and to send checks for birthdays and Christmas. The other grandparents seem to be just fine with, and perhaps even adore and encourage, the child’s behavior, so we’re glad to defer all the holidays to them.

Can you suggest a tactful way for us to keep our sanity?

— Can’t Stand Our Grandchild