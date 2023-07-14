Grandma heard us say she’s boring

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Dear Carolyn: During Christmas 2021, my mother walked into her kitchen as my 15-year-old said, “I hate being here. She’s boring, and I would rather be at home,” and I replied, “I agree — but she’s family.” I was standing at the sink looking outside and didn’t see her. She cleared her throat, filled her glass with water and left the room. Nothing more was said before we left. She gave us all plenty of hugs and kisses when we were at the door.

Since then, she sold the house and left no forwarding address. She sends gifts in the mail, and we exchange cordial but insubstantial emails. When I have asked if something is wrong, she simply responds, “Enough has been said already,” and “Young people are very observant.” No anger. No animosity. Just complete disinterest.