Grandmother worships dogs, ignores kids

Dear Carolyn: Recently at a small gathering in my mom’s workplace, my mom passed around a picture of my sister’s dogs with Santa and introduced them as her grand-dogs. My teenage son (her grandchild) was totally disgusted and, needless to say, I was appalled.

Carolyn Hax

I would not have reacted so negatively, but my mother does not have ONE picture of my children in her office, not even a Polaroid. Pictures of my sister, her new husband and her dogs are plastered EVERYWHERE.

Also, she does not come to visit with my children but will drive hours to pick up and “babysit” those dogs. This bizarre behavior has been brought to my mother’s attention, yet it continues.