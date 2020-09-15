Menu Search Log in

Grant writing workshop set for Nov. 5

Workshop offers tips to help individuals, groups write successful grants.

By

Community

September 15, 2020 - 9:48 AM

YATES CENTER —Do you know how that playground equipment at the park down the street was purchased? Or the new sign leading visitors to a local landmark?

In any community, chances are that someone, or a group of individuals, wrote a grant proposal and received funding to help with the project. 

Individuals and groups can learn more about writing successful grant proposals at a workshop in Yates Center Nov. 5.

Related
January 9, 2020
October 8, 2019
November 12, 2018
October 16, 2018
Trending