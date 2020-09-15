Grant writing workshop set for Nov. 5

YATES CENTER —Do you know how that playground equipment at the park down the street was purchased? Or the new sign leading visitors to a local landmark?
In any community, chances are that someone, or a group of individuals, wrote a grant proposal and received funding to help with the project.
Individuals and groups can learn more about writing successful grant proposals at a workshop in Yates Center Nov. 5.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives