Grief support group can help with the holidays

A support group will meet at 4 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 21 for those experiencing anxiety or dread over the prospect of facing the holidays without a loved one.

The informative seminar will be at Iola’s First Baptist Church, 801 N. Cottonwood St., with information on how to connect and receive support in the coming weeks.

For more information, text or call David and Laura Tidd at (620) 380-1259 or email cornerstonefarmdl@gmail.com.

