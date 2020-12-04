Her boyfriend is annoyingly paternalistic

Hi, Carolyn: I’d like your perspective on a certain behavior my new boyfriend is exhibiting that I find very irritating. I’m not even sure how to describe it, and I would like to have an intelligent conversation with him about it before the behavior becomes ingrained.
First scenario: A friend who was moving offered to give me some furniture, and I asked my boyfriend to come along with me to help. As we were working in her home, she was looking for a certain tool, and before I could even offer to help her, he admonished me in front of everyone there to help her out.
Second scenario: We were riding bikes and I accidentally veered into another biker’s lane. My boyfriend asked me to watch out. Then he said, “SORRY,” very loudly to the other biker, before I had a chance to say it myself, which I would have done.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives