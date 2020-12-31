Her boyfriend says she’s spoiled

Dear Carolyn: My boyfriend of two years makes snide comments insinuating that I’m spoiled and “privileged.” I live at home while finishing my undergraduate degree. Most of my tuition is paid for through scholarships. Both of my parents have higher-paying careers than his parents, but I don’t consider us wealthy, and we live a frugal lifestyle in comparison to my parents’ colleagues.

Carolyn Hax Courtesy photo

He claims we look down on him for not having a college degree (neither does my sibling) and I’m getting tired of feeling defensive on behalf of my family. Should I start looking for someone with a more compatible background?

— A.