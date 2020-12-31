Menu Search Log in

Her boyfriend says she's spoiled

He isn’t criticizing you because your backgrounds are different. He is criticizing you because he feels threatened by your differences...

December 31, 2020

Dear Carolyn: My boyfriend of two years makes snide comments insinuating that I’m spoiled and “privileged.” I live at home while finishing my undergraduate degree. Most of my tuition is paid for through scholarships. Both of my parents have higher-paying careers than his parents, but I don’t consider us wealthy, and we live a frugal lifestyle in comparison to my parents’ colleagues.

He claims we look down on him for not having a college degree (neither does my sibling) and I’m getting tired of feeling defensive on behalf of my family. Should I start looking for someone with a more compatible background?

— A.

