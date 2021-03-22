Her husband drinks. She’s getting out

Dear Carolyn: I just told my husband I want a divorce. When he drinks, his personality changes — mostly he’s just annoying, but a few times a year he’s extraordinarily cruel. (Never violent.) The last time it happened, I told him there were no more second chances.

He’s trying to be on his best behavior, but he’s still drinking and I know it’s only a matter of time before it happens again. It’s been like this for 15 years.

Last night he kept pestering me playfully when I was trying to sleep and I just decided I was done.