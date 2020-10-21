HES students earn honors

Humboldt Elementary School has released its first quarter Honor Rolls. They are as follows:
All A honor rolls:
Fifth grade: Collins, Carter, Bailey Daniels, Alexa Ellis, Kolton Hanson, Brystal Hudlin, Maggie McCullough, Ty Shaughnessy, Gabriela Vargas-Garcia, Braylynn Watson, Sydnee Wilson.
