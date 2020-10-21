Menu Search Log in

HES students earn honors

Humboldt Elementary School has released its first quarter Honor Rolls.

Community

October 21, 2020 - 9:32 AM

Humboldt Elementary School has released its first quarter Honor Rolls. They are as follows:

All A honor rolls:

Fifth grade: Collins, Carter, Bailey Daniels, Alexa Ellis, Kolton Hanson, Brystal Hudlin, Maggie McCullough, Ty Shaughnessy, Gabriela Vargas-Garcia, Braylynn Watson, Sydnee Wilson.

Related
March 12, 2020
October 30, 2019
October 30, 2018
May 19, 2018
Trending