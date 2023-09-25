His ex advised him to stay quiet — and he did

Dear Carolyn: I have been dating someone for three months. A mutual friend set us up, so he came with glowing references. We had talked a bunch about previous relationships — we’re both around 40, so we’ve been around a bit — and I knew he was on good terms with exes and they still see each other.

Fast-forward to a dinner party at his house. I didn’t know I was going to dinner with his ex-civilly unionized partner of five years turned best friend. That her name was still on the mailbox. That they’re best friends who do a lot together on a weekly basis.

He said she told him not to tell me because “women won’t like how close we are,” but he said he wouldn’t lie about their history. I don’t know how or whether to proceed when the person he talks to about our relationship encouraged deceit and omission when she thought I wouldn’t like something. That doesn’t sit well with me, and now I’m always questioning what’s getting omitted. — Look Who’s Coming to Dinner