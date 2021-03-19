Historical scavenger hunt in full swing

The Chamber and the Allen County Historical Society kicked off their spring Allen County Scavenger Hunt on Monday. The event gives the community a fun way to get out and explore Allen County as the weather gets nicer.

Participants must turn in their scavenger hunt sheets to the Chamber office or the Allen County Historical Society office by Friday, April 16 in order to be considered for the prize drawing.

The challenge is to identify the locations of 15 photos, each related to a specific business in Allen County.