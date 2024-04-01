 | Mon, Apr 01, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Horticulture expert shares rules for planting trees

Kansas State University horticulture expert Cynthia Domenghini shares 10 rules for planting trees this spring.

By

Community

April 1, 2024 - 3:32 PM

Saplings, like the one pictured, start out very small. Consider the mature size of a tree to make sure you have enough room for it to grow. Photo by PIXABAY

MANHATTAN, Kan. — If you’re planning to plant a tree in your yard this spring, there are some steps you can take to make sure your new landscape has its best chance of success.

Kansas State University horticulture expert Cynthia Domenghini shares the following 10 rules for planting trees:

Select the right tree for the site

To avoid serious problems, choose trees that are adapted to your location. Consider whether the tree produces nuisance fruit or if there are disease-resistant varieties available. For example, there are a number of crabapple varieties that are resistant to apple scab and rust diseases.

Related
December 1, 2020
May 14, 2018
April 23, 2018
April 29, 2014
Most Popular