Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers Continue Scholarship

The Allen County Regional Hospital Auxiliary volunteers have announced the continuation of a scholarship program for area students.

To be eligible for this scholarship, the applicant must be accepted for admission in a health- related field of study at a two or four-year college, university, or technical school. Applicants must also have an auxiliary volunteer member for a sponsor. There are no stated residency requirements, but preference will be given to students graduating from Allen County schools, current employees at Allen County Regional Hospital, and employee children or grandchildren.

Applicants are required to complete the application form, write a short letter of application, and include two letters of reference. Applications will be reviewed by the Auxiliary Scholarship Committee. The volunteers award up to two (2) scholarships of $500 each per semester. Recipients are eligible to reapply for an additional scholarship the following semester and may receive up to two (2) total scholarships.