Hospital closes Humboldt Clinic

Allen County Regional Hospital’s Humboldt clinic has been closed since July, the Register recently learned. The clinic, located at 111 S. 9th St., in downtown Humboldt, had been temporarily closed since June due to the departure of a clinic provider. The hospital attributed the closure to consistently low patient volumes.

Emily Hohenberg, media relations director for St. Luke’s Health System, reported that staff notified patients and helped transfer their care to the Iola clinic.

“As always, we remain grateful for the opportunity to serve our patients and our community,” said Hohenberg. The hospital had leased the building.