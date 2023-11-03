 | Thu, Nov 02, 2023
Hospitals introduce new surgeon

Community

November 2, 2023 - 9:29 PM

Allen County Regional Hospital Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen Co. Regional Hospital and Anderson Co. Hospital are pleased to welcome general surgeon Megan Morriss, MD, to the medical team.

Megan Morriss

Dr. Morriss is board-certified in general surgery and has specialized training in benign and malignant breast surgery, laparoscopic surgery, gastro-intestinal surgery, and hernia surgery. Additional clinical interests include skin and soft-tissue pathology, vein care, and dialysis access surgery.

“I strive to deliver compassionate and patient-centered care,” Dr. Morriss said. “My hope is to build a relationship with each and every patient, allowing me to help patients understand their options and provide individualized recommendations every step of the way.”

