Hospitals introduce new surgeon

Allen Co. Regional Hospital and Anderson Co. Hospital are pleased to welcome general surgeon Megan Morriss, MD, to the medical team.

Megan Morriss

Dr. Morriss is board-certified in general surgery and has specialized training in benign and malignant breast surgery, laparoscopic surgery, gastro-intestinal surgery, and hernia surgery. Additional clinical interests include skin and soft-tissue pathology, vein care, and dialysis access surgery.

“I strive to deliver compassionate and patient-centered care,” Dr. Morriss said. “My hope is to build a relationship with each and every patient, allowing me to help patients understand their options and provide individualized recommendations every step of the way.”