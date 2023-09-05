How to to pick a watermelon

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. — Summer is filled with mysteries. Case in point: Why can some people consistently pick the most flavorful, crisp watermelon for every picnic or potluck, while I invariably choose clunkers — mealy and mushy — that seem to contain notes of sawdust?

This is why I asked melon grower Jeff Nistler to show me around his Maple Plain farm where he tends to five varieties of watermelon and nine kinds of cantaloupe. If anyone could detect a delicious melon, it’s Nistler.

Rather than scoff at my ignorance, he sympathized with me — and anyone who’s resorted to sniffing or thumping their produce in a supermarket.