HPV vaccine protects kids against cancer

As the back-to-school checklist grows, one detail that parents and caregivers should prioritize is ensuring all children have their appropriate vaccines.

Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Kim Barbel Johnson says the HPV vaccine should be part of a routine vaccination schedule. It’s a preventive measure that can save lives later.

“HPV causes a number of cancers. We think of it as causing cervical cancer in women. But it also causes vulvar cancer, vaginal cancer, head and neck cancers,” says Dr. Barbel Johnson. “There are about nine strains of this virus that we know causes a number of cancers.”