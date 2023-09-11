 | Mon, Sep 11, 2023
Humboldt FFA attends research day

Humboldt FFA members attended the Bressner Pasture research day.

Community

September 11, 2023 - 3:11 PM

This week, some of the Humboldt FFA members were able to attend the Bressner Pasture research day on site. Kansas State University Research and Extension were the host and provided an awesome day of reviewing research findings with the FFA members. Some of the topics included pasture burning, controlling Serecia lespedeza with sheep, patch burning, fall grazing of native grasses, use of essential oils for parasite control, agricultural drones and pasture composition changes. Photo by COURTESY PHOTO

