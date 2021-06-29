Humboldt grad makes Phi Beta Kappa

 | Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Community

June 29, 2021 - 7:58 AM

Noah Johnson

LAWRENCE — Noah Johnson, Humboldt, was among 153 students inducted to the University of Kansas Alpha chapter of Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society recently in a joint ceremony for 2020 and 2021.

Johnson was inducted as a member of the Class of 2021

Election to Phi Beta Kappa recognizes a student’s high academic achievement while pursuing a broad and substantive liberal arts curriculum. To be eligible for consideration for membership, students must be graduating seniors with a minimum grade-point average of 3.65 on a 4.0 scale, or be juniors with a minimum 3.9. Anonymous transcripts of candidates are reviewed holistically by a committee of Phi Beta Kappa faculty and staff members. For 2020, 47 seniors and 20 juniors were initiated. For 2021, 58 seniors and 28 juniors were initiated.

