Humboldt sponsors Drive-by Halloween

HUMBOLDT — Trick or treaters won’t be denied any goodies this year thanks to GALS-FCE and the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce.
The two entities are sponsoring a Trick or Treat Drive By Halloween from 4:30 to 5:30 Saturday in downtown Humboldt.
Treats will be distributed through car windows to Humboldt preschoolers up through 5th grade. GALS will be wearing masks and gloves.
