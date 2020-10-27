Menu Search Log in

Humboldt sponsors Drive-by Halloween

Community

October 27, 2020 - 9:57 AM

HUMBOLDT — Trick or treaters won’t be denied any goodies this year thanks to GALS-FCE and the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. 

The two entities are sponsoring a Trick or Treat Drive By Halloween from 4:30 to 5:30 Saturday in downtown Humboldt. 

Treats will be distributed through car windows to Humboldt preschoolers up through 5th grade. GALS will be wearing masks and gloves.

