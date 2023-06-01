Hurtful comment comes back to bite friend

Dear Carolyn: My best friend recently told me that her fiancé doesn’t like me, which would explain why there’s always an excuse as to why he, and sometimes both of them, can’t come when I try to plan an activity.

Seems my best friend told her fiancé that I thought she could do better. Not the best thing to say, I know, but this was more than six years ago. I was honestly surprised to learn he had these issues with me, and I’m having a hard time accepting it. I’ve offered to talk to the fiancé, but she advised against it, because they’ve fought over this and she’s not willing to fight any more. They’re getting married in the fall. How do I navigate this water without feeling like a phony or PO’d friend? I can’t help but think this is bizarre. — Boston

Boston: I wish it were. It’s quite common wherever people function in groups: families, workplaces, schoolyards, anywhere. Dirt is currency.