Husband berates wife for sneezing

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I have a whole host of problems, but the one that has taken over recently is my sneezing. I have allergies and I usually sneeze a few times in the morning before my medicine kicks in. It makes my husband so angry that he curses and yells at me to stop, every morning. He’ll go on with these speeches about how annoying it is and how if I would stop, then he wouldn’t be so angry.

Carolyn Hax Courtesy photo

I’ve already talked with a doctor, I’m not a good candidate for shots and he thinks I should just stay on my over-the-counter medicine.

I really don’t know what to do. It’s gotten to the point that I’m yelling back, and saying that if it’s really so awful, he doesn’t have to live with me.