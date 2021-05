Two fundraisers organized by the Iola High School band last month raised $5230.95.

The events brought back a popular fundraising event, the “Practice-A-Thon,” and introduced a new event “Pay to Play, Pay to Go Away.”

The Practice-A-Thon was a music marathon at the courthouse bandstand, where students played all day and collected donations. The event had been offered in the past, but not for the last few years.