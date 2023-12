Iola High School Homecoming candidates have been announced as Emma Bain, Madelyn McVey, Rio Lohman, Keira Fawson, Jenna Morrison, and Rylie Olson; Briggs Michael, Gage Skahan, Brigham Folk, Casey Rowe, Will Talkington and Damian Wacker. Ceremonies are Friday, Jan. 5, at the homecoming varsity boys basketball game against Osawatomie.