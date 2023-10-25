IHS students earn honor roll distinction 

The honor roll is on a 4 point scale with an “A” counting 4 points, “B” counting 3 points, and a “C” counting 2 points.The honor roll is divided into three sections. All A’s which require a 4.0, Principal’s honor roll requiring 3.76 -3.99 average, regular honor roll requiring 3.00 – 3.75. Students earning a “D” or an “F” are disqualified from the honor roll.

All A’s:

Seniors: Aden Cole, Rebekah Coltrane, JJ Engelhardt, Keira Fawson, Rio Lohman, Abigail Meiwes, Jaydon Morrison, Jenna Morrison, Molly Riebel, Kalibre Smith

Juniors: Mariah Jelinek, Madeleine Wanker, Alyssa Williams