In-laws leave her out of the picture for 30 years

"So now I’ve got questions for you that I hope you will ask yourself: Why is this wound still so fresh? And what do you think you need to heal it?"

By

Community

June 17, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Dear Carolyn: I have been married for 30 years to a guy whose family does not consider anyone outside the immediate family as family, we — spouses, significant others — are asked to step aside for “family” photos, and these photos are all over his mom’s house reminding me I am not part of his family. Hubby has recently started a texting group with the “family,” sharing photos, celebrating milestones, etc., and I am not included.

Carolyn Hax

Other than our kids, I do not have my own family. I don’t want to be part of a group that doesn’t want me, but I still feel sad. Your thoughts? — Not Family

Not Family: My thoughts are along two lines.

