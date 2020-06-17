In-laws leave her out of the picture for 30 years

Dear Carolyn: I have been married for 30 years to a guy whose family does not consider anyone outside the immediate family as family, we — spouses, significant others — are asked to step aside for “family” photos, and these photos are all over his mom’s house reminding me I am not part of his family. Hubby has recently started a texting group with the “family,” sharing photos, celebrating milestones, etc., and I am not included.

Carolyn Hax

Other than our kids, I do not have my own family. I don’t want to be part of a group that doesn’t want me, but I still feel sad. Your thoughts? — Not Family

Not Family: My thoughts are along two lines.