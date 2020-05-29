In-laws’ risky behavior causes concern

Dear Carolyn: My snowbird in-laws will soon return from Florida to their home in the Mid-Atlantic, where my partner and I live. Despite being well-informed people, they’ve ignored most news about the coronavirus, downplayed the risk and continued their highly social lives, which they insist is safe since they gather in groups of 10 or fewer.

My partner and I have taken great effort to limit any contact with others.

When my in-laws arrive in town, I know they’ll want to resume their pre-coronavirus lives, which includes weekly dinners with us. As long as they keep up their risky habits, I’d like to limit contact with them, but I am unsure how my partner and I can keep our distance without offending them. Help!