 | Mon, Mar 07, 2022
Iola FFA students win district events

By

Community

March 7, 2022 - 2:58 PM

From left, Jenna Curry, Cody Wille and Chloe Sell were named district winners for their supervised agricultural experience projects. Not pictured is Carly Dreher. Courtesy photo

Four Iola FFA members were named district winners in their respective supervised agricultural experience (SAE) categories at last week’s Southeast District Selection day.

Jenna Curry won Turf Grass Management.

“I enjoy keeping the lawns in my community looking nice, whether this is a business or a home,” she said. “I do my best to make it look the best it can. I often cut the grass to keep it healthy, green, and full as well as trimming away the weeds that grow around trees, shrubs, and other things that may be in the lawns. This keeps the yards looking very put together.

