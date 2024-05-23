Iola High School announces fourth quarter honor rolls

Iola High School recently announced the names of students achieving the honor roll for the fourth quarter.

The honor roll is divided into three sections. All A’s which requires a 4.0 GPA; Principal’s honor roll requiring 3.76-3.99 average; and regular honor roll requiring 3-3.75.

All A’s:

Seniors: Piper Aronson, Logan Brakel, Aden Cole, Rebekah Coltrane, JJ Engelhardt, Keira Fawson, Rio Lohman, Isaac McCullough, Abigail Meiwes, Rylie Olson, Molly Riebel

Juniors: Kaysin Crusinbery, Estella DeClara, Mariah Jelinek, Madeleine Wanker, Alyssa Williams

Sophomores: Brennen Coffield, Chloe Hoag, Bethany Miller, Briley Prather, Nicolle Puerta-Angarita, Ari Ramirez

Freshmen: Austin Crooks, Ean DeLaTorre, Keegan Hill, Kinsey Jelinek, Franklin Kerr, Brock Michael, Alston Nelson, Kale Pratt, Kaydra Scheibmeir, Rohan Springer, Joshua Wanker

Principal’s Honor Roll:

Seniors: Ashton Hesse, Benjamin Kerr, Jaydon Morrison, Jenna Morrison, Kalibre Smith

Juniors: Elza Clift, Kale Godfrey, Donovan Nee, Melanie Palmer, Ethan Riebel, Kinsey Schinstock, KC Wilson

Sophomores: MaHailie Genoble, Kandrella McCullough, Cosette Warner

Freshmen: Sofia Escalante, Diego Gonzalez-Zurita, Jase Herrmann, Zoie Hesse, Abigail Jerome, Melody Norman, Sarah Ross

Regular Honor Roll:

Seniors: Korbin Cloud, Katelyn Erbert, Jacquelyn Fager, Kolton Greathouse, Christopher Holloway, Kennedy Maier, Madelyn McVey, Briggs Michael, Shelby Peters, Kaden Priddy, Gage Skahan, William Talkington, Zane Trester, Damian Wacker, Landon Weide, Nevaeh White

Juniors: Matthew Beckmon, Kyndal Bycroft, Cortland Carson, Reese Curry, Keaton DePaola, Kelson DePaola, Grady Dougherty, Brooklyn Ellis, Alejandro Escalante, Abbigail Hutton, Gavin Jones, Jordan Kaufman, Macey Lewis, Alana Mader, Lucas Maier, Annemariee McCullough, Maleigha Molina, Cole Moyer, Guilis Pina, Steven Robinson, Demarco Ross, Tavia Skahan, Jacob Stokes, Emalee Thompson, Amiya Walton, Kenleigh Westhoff, Kegan Wilson

Sophomores: Parker Andres, Madelyn Ashworth, Harley Blankenship, Tessa Brutchin, Stephanie Fees, Baron Folk, Brooklyn Foxworthy, Layla Fry, Brett Heinrich, Jakolby Hill, Lizzabeth Hockenbarger, Madison Karns, Carly Kramer, Keegan Lammey, Lily Lohman, Bella Rahming, Michaela Riebel, Tayten Salzwedel, Brent Stevens, Brody Thompson, Izzy Tyson, Isaac Velazquez

Freshmen: Ramon Ballin, Ruger Boren, Mahala Burris, Xavier Burrow, Sheridan Byrd, Caden Coltrane, Dally Curry, Beau Erickson, Benjamin Fager, Keegon Garner, Benjamen Heiman, Weston Helman, Lillian Hirt, Brooklyn Holloway, Vernon Klinzman, Cassandra Moore, Lainey Oswald, Broderick Peters, Keysha Smith, Kaeden Vega, Zoe Warner