Iola UMW celebrate Thanksgiving

The Iola United Methodist Women met Nov. 12, 2020, at the Calvary United Methodist Church, where Mary Joseph and Regina Woodworth served a Thanksgiving meal.

Donna Grigsby gave the response moment from an article on gender justice, and another on a story concerning injustice of child brides.

Hope Unlimited representative, Lori Holman-Echavez was the speaker at church for UMW Sunday, Nov. 8. The group voted to send a donation to her for Hope Unlimited, along with a Thank You note.