Menu Search Log in

Iola UMW celebrate Thanksgiving

The Iola United Methodist Women met Nov. 12, 2020, at the Calvary United Methodist Church, where Mary Joseph and Regina Woodworth served a Thanksgiving meal.

Community

November 20, 2020 - 10:40 AM

Thanksgiving gatherings may be a little smaller this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iola United Methodist Women met Nov. 12, 2020, at the Calvary United Methodist Church, where Mary Joseph and Regina Woodworth served a Thanksgiving meal.

Donna Grigsby gave the response moment from an article on gender justice, and another on a story concerning injustice of child brides.

Hope Unlimited representative, Lori Holman-Echavez was the speaker at church for UMW Sunday, Nov. 8. The group voted to send a donation to her for Hope Unlimited, along with a Thank You note.

Related
November 26, 2019
November 4, 2019
March 25, 2019
October 19, 2018
Trending