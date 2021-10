EMPORIA — Iolan Chloe Hageman was part of the pregame and halftime shows at Emporia State University’s Homecoming festivities Saturday.

Hageman is a member of the ESU Marching Hornets Drill Team, and danced with the ESU Stingers Dance Team.

Hageman, daughter of Iolan’s Ron and Megan Hageman, also performed at a homecoming bonfire Friday evening.