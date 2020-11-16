Menu Search Log in

Is frequent melatonin use okay?

Melatonin is a commonly used sleep aid that is generally considered safe. At the low dose you are taking, it is unlikely to have significant adverse effects.

November 16, 2020 - 8:48 AM

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 69-year-old male in good health. At night I fall asleep quickly, but wake up several times during the night. Sometimes I am awake for up to two hours. If I chew a 1.5 mg gummy of melatonin, I sleep soundly and go back to sleep quickly if I do wake up. Is there any reason to be concerned about the frequent use of melatonin? — C.S.

Answer: Melatonin is a commonly used sleep aid that is generally considered safe. At the low dose you are taking, it is unlikely to have significant adverse effects. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work for everyone, but if it is working for you, it seems to be pretty safe.

Studies have shown that 1-3 mg is (surprisingly) more effective than higher doses.

