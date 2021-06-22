 | Tue, Jun 22, 2021
Is it too hot for your health?

Take care during hot temperatures.

Community

June 22, 2021 - 10:10 AM

Too much heat is not safe for anyone. It’s even riskier for older adults or if health problems are an issue. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

It has been a scorcher the past week to say the least. The cooler temperatures this week are certainly a welcome relief. However, we’ve just passed the Summer Solstice which means the official start of summer has begun. More hot days are on the way!

A priority in the summer months is not becoming overheated.  Too much heat is not safe for anyone and is riskier for older adults or if health problems are an issue.

Getting relief from the heat quickly is important. Initial symptoms of heat stress can include feelings of confusion or faintness. Being hot for too long can cause several other illnesses under the umbrella of hyperthermia.

