Is it too hot for your health?

It has been a scorcher the past week to say the least. The cooler temperatures this week are certainly a welcome relief. However, we’ve just passed the Summer Solstice which means the official start of summer has begun. More hot days are on the way!

A priority in the summer months is not becoming overheated. Too much heat is not safe for anyone and is riskier for older adults or if health problems are an issue.

Getting relief from the heat quickly is important. Initial symptoms of heat stress can include feelings of confusion or faintness. Being hot for too long can cause several other illnesses under the umbrella of hyperthermia.