It’s gonna be ‘her turn’ to be hurt

Dear Carolyn: My new boyfriend has a large group of friends who change partners within the group on a regular basis. When he showed up with outsider me three months ago, a woman promptly told him, knowing I could hear, that she had been waiting her turn and intended to have him. She did it again at the next party, and last week she called him at 1 a.m. when we were at my house drinking martinis. Took him a bit to get around to telling her he was with me, but he did. She hung up.

She has a lake house and he loves to fish. She wants him to go fishing with her, but she and I both know this has nothing to do with fish. He thinks I’m being ridiculous, says he won’t be with anyone else while he’s with me, but then let it slip he was thinking of going and not telling me.

How should I handle this? We are not children. I’ve never been the easy-breezy type, and my heart is at risk here. — Never Been Fishing