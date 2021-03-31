K-State Garden Hour returns next week

The K-State Garden Hour – a popular online program featuring horticulture experts from across the state – will discuss ways to enjoy gardening with limited growing space at noon on Wednesday, April 7.

Learn how to take advantage of any space using raised beds and container gardening to conquer the challenges of balconies, decks, driveways, or other implantable areas with poor soil.

Garden hour programs will continue two times a month through the summer. To register and participate in the K-State Garden Hour, visit www.ksre-learn.com/KStateGardenHour-register