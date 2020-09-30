Kappa Alpha installs officers

New officers for 2020-2021 were installed at the Sept. 8 meeting of Kappa Alpha. They are: Janet Wilson, president, Patty Latta, vice president, Roberta Ellis, recording secretary, Kayla Wallace, social secretary, Jolene Boeken, treasurer, Rhodenia Rowe, associate scribe, Sharon Bland, sergeant at arms, and Barbara Anderson, historian.

A memorial donation was made in memory of Jean Prothe to the Kappa Alpha cancer fund. Members voted to prepare homemade food and pies for Farm City Days and to continue giving donations to the Down Syndrome Organization, Pregnancy Resource Center, Wesley Ministerial Alliance and Ronald McDonald House.

Ashlyn Rowe and Kayla Wallace hosted the Sept. 21 meeting where members wore pajamas and crafted pumpkins.

