Kappa Alpha sorority elects new officers

Kappa Alpha Chapter of Phi Tau Omega members elected new officers at their meeting June 1 at Iola’s Riverside Park.
The group received a $100 memorial donation from Tammy Comstock.
Janet Wilson reported four fuel cards were donated to local cancer patients to help with travel expenses.
