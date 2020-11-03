KAY Club serves students, community

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School Kansas Association of Youth (KAY) Club students promoted Red Ribbon Week, which ended Friday.

Each day started off with the Morning of Champions, which included the Cheer/Dance team, volleyball team, cross country team, and KAY Club members, greeting the elementary students as they arrived at school.

The elementary students signed posters each day sharing about what brings them joy, their heroes, their favorite parts of school, and what they want to be after they’re grown up.