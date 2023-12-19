Kiwanians learn about stress

It is important to be able to identify stressors in life by recognizing their signs and symptoms and then have a plan to manage them, Clara Misenhelter, nutrition, food and health agent for the Southwind Extension District, recently told Iola Kiwanians.

Misenhelter, a member of the service’s Stress and Resiliency Team, said our natural instincts in dealing with stress are fight, flee or freeze, but awareness and sound practices can change those responses into more healthful ones.

Physical symptoms of stress might be a racing heart, muscle tightness or headache; emotional signs include anger, crying or exhaustion; and behavioral or social results of stress could present as arguing, increased drinking or smoking or overeating.