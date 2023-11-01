Kiwanis members talk mental health

Dawne Burchett and Megan Hageman of the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center gave Kiwanis Club members an overview of services at their weekly meeting Tuesday plus highlighted a couple of new offerings created to promote mental and emotional health.

Hageman, manager of prevention and promotion, said SEKMHC serves seven cities and 15 school districts in its six-county region — Allen, Woodson, Neosho, Linn, Bourbon and Anderson. Jayhawk-Linn schools are the only ones not served in the area, and SEKMHC is working to rectify that.

In addition to school-based therapy, regular services are outpatient, substance use/addictions, crisis intervention, psychiatric and medication management, and community support. Treatment is available for depression, anxiety, anger, marital conflict, mood disorders, trauma care, substance use, impulse control, personality and psychotic disorders, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and more.