ORLANDO — Local photographer April Kroenke was recognized at a national conference for high school senior and youth sports photography.

April Kroenke Photography earned the Award of Excellence at the 16th Annual SYNC – High School Senior and Youth Sports National Conference, held in Orlando, Fla., in late February.

More than 1,200 entries were submitted in the competition. Impressively, 35% of the entries scored 80 or higher, earning the Award of Excellence.