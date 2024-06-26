LaHarpe grads meet for reunion

LAHARPE — On Saturday, the LaHarpe High School Alumni and friends met for their annual reunion at LaHarpe City Hall.

Visitation started at 11 a.m. Bob Watson led the Pledge of Allegiance. The prayer was given by Dale Houghton.

A meal was served to 50 people by Cindy Richey and associates.

The meeting was called to order by President Sharon Chandler Utley. She introduced the scholarship recipients. They were Kody McVey from Marmaton Valley; Rebekah Coltrane from Iola High School; Kennisyn Hottenstein from Humboldt High School; and Ashley Riebel, who is home-schooled.

After officer reports were given, election of officers for 2024 was held. They will be: Sharon Chandler Utley — president; Sandy Colgin Beaman — vice-president; William (Bob) Watson — treasurer; and Ruth Manbeck Caudell — secretary.

Those in attendance at the reunion included William and Linda Watson, Charyl Link, Ruth Manbeck Caudell, Sharon Chandler Utley, Mary Manbeck Clay, Lloyd and Sandra Northcutt, Sharon Kinchloe Sigg, Pat Heinz, Ashley Riebel, Jessica Riebel, Kim Swearington, Doug Charles, Phil and Ida (Manbeck) Andruss, Darrel Hawk, Gene Vincent, Beth Manbeck Prock, Jack Croghan, Allen Mauk, Elaine Hawk Jackson, Sandy Morrison Ellis, Dale Houghton, Cecil and Sandy Colgin Beaman, Bruce and Debra Kinchloe Saichompoo, Janette Mauk, Glen Cox, Johnnie Osseler, Dixie Ansell West, Terry and Julia Mauk Marvin, Peggy Call Paddock, Kody McVey, Kathy McVey, Rebecca Coltrane, Lawrence Sherwood, Marsha McCord, Harry and Joyce HayLee, Ron and Irene Siefker Coltrane, Clinton and Jackie Hawk, and Jim Appling.

The next alumni meeting will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025.