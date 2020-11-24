Menu Search Log in

LaHarpe scavenger hunt set for Friday

Those looking for a fun (and safe) holiday activity for folks and young old are invited to partake in a Turkey Trot Scavenger Hunt Friday.

Community

November 24, 2020 - 10:30 AM

LAHARPE — Those looking for a fun (and safe) holiday activity for folks and young old are invited to partake in a Turkey Trot Scavenger Hunt Friday.

Hunters will be given clues to find six hidden turkey feathers — otherwise known as Dum Dum suckers — somewhere in LaHarpe city limits.

Once found, the “feathers” will be returned to LaHarpe City Hall to complete styrofoam turkeys on display.

Related
October 9, 2020
February 4, 2019
March 24, 2016
June 14, 2012
Trending