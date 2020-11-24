LaHarpe scavenger hunt set for Friday

LAHARPE — Those looking for a fun (and safe) holiday activity for folks and young old are invited to partake in a Turkey Trot Scavenger Hunt Friday.
Hunters will be given clues to find six hidden turkey feathers — otherwise known as Dum Dum suckers — somewhere in LaHarpe city limits.
Once found, the “feathers” will be returned to LaHarpe City Hall to complete styrofoam turkeys on display.
