Lake Fest shortened

The Lake Fest music festival planned this weekend at Elks Lake has been shortened to one day.
With the potential for rainy weather forecast for Friday, planners announced Wednesday the concert will be consolidated to Saturday only.
Gates will open at 10 a.m., with music scheduled to start around 11:30, organizer Mike Jewel announced.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives