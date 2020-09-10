Menu Search Log in

Lake Fest shortened

The Lake Fest music festival planned this weekend at Elks Lake has been shortened to one day.

Community

September 10, 2020 - 9:40 AM

The Lake Fest music festival planned this weekend at Elks Lake has been shortened to one day.

With the potential for rainy weather forecast for Friday, planners announced Wednesday the concert will be consolidated to Saturday only.

Gates will open at 10 a.m., with music scheduled to start around 11:30, organizer Mike Jewel announced.

