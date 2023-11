Crest school honored its Leadership Character Champs on Friday, Nov. 17. Being recognized were front row, from left, Lennie Boone, Lawson Holloway, Maysyn Bain, Emmett Beebe, Bud Sanchez, Kreed Miller and Aidynn Edgerton; back row, Kroy Walter, Jemma Womesldorf, Kole Walter, Lane Yocham, Kinley Edgerton and Ryan Golden. Not pictured: Delaney Ramsey.