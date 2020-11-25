Learn to use Zoom before the holidays

There has been a lot of buzz about Zoom meetings. In many households, it has become an everyday term in describing how someone was going to go about their work or school day, or meet with family or friends.

With the holiday season here, many families may be opting to connect through Zoom rather than having the large family gathering.

If you are one of those who would like to learn how to be a part of a Zoom meeting, whether for educational purposes or just for fun with others, a hands-on practice session is being offered through Southwind Extension District.